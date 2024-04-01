At the first session of the Cambodian NA (Photo: AKP)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - The National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia convened its second session on April 1 under the chair of President Khuon Sodary.

Two major contents on the agenda of the session include a message from King Norodom Sihamoni on the occasion of the opening of the 7th legislature’s second session and a report on the work results of the NA from January 1 to March 11.



The Cambodian NA normally convenes twice a year, and each session lasts at least three months. During each session, the NA has actively fulfilled its functions, including the legislative function of “drafting and passing laws,” the function of monitoring the implementation of laws and policies, and the function of representing the nation and its people in accordance with the Constitution and the rules of procedure of the NA./.