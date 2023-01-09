On January 7, 1979, Cambodia's revolutionary armed forces and Vietnamese volunteer soldiers liberated Phnom Penh from the genocidal Pol Pot regime, heralding a bright future for Cambodia. (Source: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia's daily newspaper Rasmei Kampuchea (Light of Cambodia) has run an article that highlighted the deep friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, emphasising the significance of the January 7 victory 44 years ago as well as the role of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in the liberation and revitalisation of Cambodia today.



January 7, 1979 was the end of a painful history for the Cambodian people under the genocidal Pol Pot regime. It opened a new era of peace, national reunification and development, the article said.



That victory emphasised the extremely important role of the Cambodian people, and the wise leadership of the Cambodian People's Party and current Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. It also reflected the pure international spirit, noble sacrifice, and selfless support of the Vietnamese Party, State and people for the Cambodian revolution.



Vietnam helped Cambodia defeat the genocidal regime and revive the nation in a long and historical process. This assistance was especially important during the struggle against the French colonialists and the American imperialists, according to the article. The two countries were united in solidarity, fought together with the common enemies and gained independence and freedom for their countries.



The author quoted President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Heng Samrin as saying that Vietnamese volunteer soldiers had offered humanitarian and sincere support. Cambodian PM Hun Sen also said that without assistance from the Vietnamese soldiers, the Cambodian army and people could not have liberated the country so quickly.



The two countries celebrated the 55th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations and Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year in 2022. Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh and Cambodian PM Hun Sen also co-chaired a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the historic journey leading to the overthrow of the Pol Pot genocidal regime at Koh Thmor X-16 site in Tbong Khmum province, the article said. The event demonstrated the special friendship and solidarity between Cambodia and Vietnam, as well as the international spirit of the Vietnamese people in saving the Cambodian people from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.



After reviewing the results of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of politics, culture - society, economy - trade, security - defence and diplomacy, the author wrote that the friendly relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia continues to be confederacy of long- standing traditions following the spirit of "good neighbour, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, long-term sustainability".



Given the complicated developments in the world and the region, Vietnam and Cambodia will continue to foster the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries for the benefit of their people and for peace and prosperity in the region and the world, the article said./.