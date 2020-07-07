Cambodia’s construction sector attracts 3.8 billion USD in H1
Cambodia attracted a total of 3.84 billion USD worth of construction investment in the first half of 2020, up 13 percent from the 3.39 billion USD recorded in the same period last year.
Construction is one of the four pillars supporting the kingdom's economy. Three other sectors are garment export, tourism and agriculture. (Photo: AFP)
A recent report by the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction showed that the country licensed 2,522 construction projects during January-June, up 23 percent year-on-year.
The construction sector has generated 170,059 jobs in Phnom Penh. Unskilled labourers can earn around 10 to 15 USD per day, while skilled ones can earn between 15 to 25 USD per day, and specialised skillsets like engineers, architect and experts can earn much more.
Chairman of the Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association Chrek Soknim said that the country’s real estate sector will recover soon after the COVID-19 pandemic, with locals seeking to resume transactions./.
