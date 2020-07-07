ASEAN ADSOM+ promotes cooperation in response to COVID-19 The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence hosted an ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM+) via video conference on July 7, aiming to promote practical defence cooperation between ASEAN member nations and partner countries to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other non-traditional security challenges.

World Thailand’s rubber industry faces gloomy outlook Thailand's natural rubber industry is likely to remain depressed this year despite a sharp rise in demand for protective rubber gloves driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Two earthquakes rock Indonesia A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted 278km west-southwest of Labuan, Indonesia on July 7 afternoon (Vietnam time).

World Indonesia keen on reducing greenhouse gas emissions Indonesian President Joko Widodo has reminded his aides of the country’s target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent this year.