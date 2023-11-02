Illustrative photo (Photo: Bernama)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia has exported milled rice to Indonesia for the first time, as its first shipment of the grain arrived in Semarang city of Central Java province on November 2, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said.

Announcing the news on his official Telegram channel, Hun Manet said that it is the result of fruitful negotiations to open the Indonesian market for Cambodian milled rice.

He said the export of the commodity to Indonesia will help increase Cambodia's export volume, and contribute to improving the livelihoods of farmers.

Some 3,500 tonnes of white rice had been exported to Indonesia in the first shipment.

In August this year, Indonesia agreed to purchase 125,000 tonnes of milled rice from Cambodia.

According to the Cambodia Rice Federation, Cambodia had exported a total of 456,581 tonnes of milled rice to 57 countries and regions in the first nine months of 2023, earning 327.4 million USD in revenue. China and Europe are the major markets for Cambodia's milled rice./.