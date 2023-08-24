Cambodia n newly minted Prime Minister Hun Manet chairs the first meeting of the Council of Ministers in Phnom Penh on August 24 (Photo: phnompenhpost.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on August 24 chaired the first meeting of the Council of Ministers, with the official launch of the government’s Pentagon Strategy Phase I high on the agenda.

The new Cabinet’s other main agendas included a draft law concerning the status of the Ministry of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection, which will see its name changed to Ministry of Inspection; a draft law on the establishment of the Secretariat of Border Affairs; and the general functioning of the seventh-mandate government.

The leader announced that the Pentagon Strategy revolves around five main areas: economic growth, job creation, equity, efficiency and sustainability.

He said the strategy serves as a roadmap to achieving the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a high middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income one by 2050.

To realise the five strategic goals, the Cambodian government has identified five core priorities of the “Pentagonal Strategy Phase 1” in terms of people, roads, water, electricity and technology.



Earlier, Prime Minister Hun Manet had outlined six priorities which will be implemented from 2023, including expanding healthcare services towards achieving the universal health coverage; providing vocational and technical trainings for youth from poor and vulnerable households across the nation; institutionalising the national social assistance programme for poor households, vulnerable people and at-risk households; introducing coordinating mechanisms and financing programmes; and deploying agricultural technical officers to all communes./.