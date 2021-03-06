Campaign “For Women’s Smiles” launched
The Vietnam Women’s Union, the Institute for Development & Community Health (LIGHT), and the UN Women in Vietnam jointly organised an virtual programme to celebrate the International Women’s Day (March 8) and launch the campaign “For Women’s Smile” in Hanoi, central Thua Thien-Hue province, and Ho Chi Minh City on March 6.
The campaign “For Women’s Smiles” aims to honour unyielding efforts of Vietnamese women to overcome difficulties and challenges, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, to contribute to the nation's development and prosperity.
With the companionship of scientists, artists and social activists, it hopes to encourage the aspirations to rise up, the will to overcome difficulties, the desire to learn and the creativity of women.
The campaign also creates a space for women to expand the use of information technology, exchange information towards women's happiness and promote gender equality./.