Business Number of new enterprises in Ca Mau surges So far this year, the southernmost province of Ca Mau has had 356 newly-established enterprises with a total registered capital of 7.2 trillion VND (307.68 million USD), up 50% in the number of firms, and fivefold in capital year-on-year.

Business Online conference promotes Vietnam-Algeria trade The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade on July 13 held a virtual conference to promote Vietnam-Algeria trade and business cooperation.

Business Vietnam’s real estate still a magnet to foreign investors Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam continuously increased in the first half of this year, especially in the real estate sector that attracted 3.15 billion USD, making up 22.5 percent of the total registered capital.

Business UK hands over national trade repository to Vietnam The British Government handed over the Vietnam national trade repository (VNTR) to the Vietnamese side at a ceremony on July 13.