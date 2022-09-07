At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho city Duong Tan Hien has called for investment from Dutch businesses in mechanisation in agricultural production; post-harvest preservation technology as well as processing technology of agricultural and aquatic products to create high value-added products.



He made the suggestion at a working session with a delegation from the Netherlands Embassy in Vietnam, led by Deputy Ambassador Christoph Prommersberger on September 7.



The official said that in addition to offering preferential policies for investors who pour capital into the centre for production, processing and consumption of agricultural products in the Mekong Delta, Can Tho city is also carrying out many supporting policies to attract investment in the agricultural sector, especially those relating to the development of value chains of agricultural and aquatic products.



Regarding to the establishment of a logistics centre for linkage, production, processing and consumption of agricultural products in the Mekong Delta, Hien said that the draft project has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval. Once it is approved, local administration will publicise information on mass media.



The centre will cover an area of 3,300 ha, aiming to become the head of a wide logistics network in the whole region,



By 2030, it will become the nucleus of the modern agricultural economy in the Mekong Delta with the function of linking the production, processing, and consumption of agricultural products in the Mekong Delta.



By 2050, the centre will become the central transport node in large metropolitan areas with smart technology. About 50 - 70% of the products will be processed automatically.



For his part, the Dutch diplomat invited the municipal People's Committee to arrange a working delegation to visit and learn about agricultural production and processing centres in the Netherlands to have a better view of this model.



He also suggested Dutch businesses and investors explore opportunities for cooperation and investment in Can Tho, especially in the agricultural sector./.