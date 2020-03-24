Can Tho moves to enhance efficiency of vital hi-tech urban agricultural models
Clean vegetables are grown under the hydroponic method in Can Tho City’s Binh Thuy district
Can Tho (VNA) - The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has launched a project to enhance the efficiency of hi-tech urban agricultural models in and near urban areas in the 2020-23 period, aiming to develop at least nine models.
Under the project, the city will focus on models that cultivate flowers, ornamental plants, vegetables and fruits, and those that raise ornamental fish.
The models use advanced farming techniques, organic fertiliser and efficient irrigation systems.
The project will be implemented mostly in Ninh Kieu and Cai Rang districts.
In Cai Rang, hi-tech urban agricultural models for vegetables and flowers have been implemented on a total of 3,000sq.m in net houses. The net houses use safe farming standards and drip irrigation systems.
The city targets establishing at least one new hi-tech agricultural co-operative in each ward and commune where the project is implemented.
Agricultural co-operatives will produce products under Vietnamese and global good agricultural practices (VietGAP and Global GAP) standards. The city will help them achieve certificates for the standards.
The agricultural co-operatives will be given assistance to introduce their produce to supermarkets, wholesale markets and collective kitchens.
Nguyen Ngoc He, Director of the city’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the city will promote the application of advanced farming techniques to develop sustainable urban agriculture, especially organic farming models.
Organic farming models do not require a large space and do not cause pollution. They regenerate natural resources and urban waste, he said.
The models also increase green space and have potential for tourism development.
High-tech urban agriculture has been developed in and around Can Tho’s urban areas in recent years, providing high profits for farmers with small farming areas./.