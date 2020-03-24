Business Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has said it is ready to intervene in the market when the intervention rate is lower than the current listed exchange rate on a large scale by spot or forward transactions to stabilise the foreign exchange market and the macro-economy.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on March 24 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,260 VND per USD on March 24, up 1 VND from the previous day, the eighth consecutive upward adjustment.

Business Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing Vietnam is in need of major investors in fruit and vegetable production in order to boost processing, especially in the packaging and post-processing stages, to preserve products for longer and enhance their value.

Business Businesses seek measures to cope with COVID-19 Local enterprises have sought ways to cope with the novel coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) instead of suspending business or scaling back.