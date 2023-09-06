Business Flash Sales Holiday to gather over 120 well-known brands The Flash Sales Holiday, as part of the Shopping Season 2023, will take place at Tan Son Nhat Pavilion Centre, Ho Chi Minh City from September 8-10, announced the municipal Department of Industry and Trade on September 5.

Business HCM City: purchasing power increases during National Day holiday Supermarkets and shopping malls in Ho Chi Minh City reported a sharp increase in sales during the National Day holiday from September 1 to 4.

Business Petrol prices rise in latest adjustment The retail prices of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on September 5 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.