Can Tho promotes trade cooperation with Chinese businesses
Leaders of Can Tho city and a delegation of the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City sought ways to enhance connectivity between the Mekong Delta locality and Chinese businesses in logistics, agricultural processing and other spheres at their meeting in Can Tho on September 5.
At the meeting between leaders of Can Tho city and the Chinese delegation. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hong highlighted the positive developments in the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, particularly in economic and trade cooperation, as well as exchanges between their citizens and localities.
The official briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Can Tho, saying the central government has poured investment in the local socio-economic infrastructure, aiming to turn the city into a new growth driver of the country.
With diverse natural resources, Can Tho boasts substantial potential and advantages in agriculture, industry, tourism, trade and international cooperation, he added.
China’s Guangdong import-export association and a number of big enterprises from Guangdong have visited Can Tho recently, and shown their interest in some projects in which the city is calling for investors, according to the official.
Hong expressed his hope that the Consulate General will continue introducing Can Tho to Chinese firms in order to promote their cooperation and investment in the locality.
For his part, Chinese Consul General in HCM City Wei Huaxiang committed to helping Can Tho step up collaboration in culture, sports, tourism and trade with Chinese partners.
In the economic field, Can Tho and Guangdong province’s Shantou city signed a cooperation document in 2007. Cooperative ties between Can Tho and some other cities and provinces of China are expected to be formed in the time ahead.
On this occasion, Hong invited the Chinese Consulate General and Chinese business associations and enterprises to attend an exhibition and fair, and a trade conference slated for November 2-6 in Can Tho as honorary guests.
According to the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, Can Tho is now home to 17 Chinese projects with a total registered capital of 111.79 million USD.
Last year, the accumulate trade revenue between the city and Chinese partners stood at about 320 million USD./.