Hanoi (VNA) – The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has issued a final conclusion of the anti-dumping investigation on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) imported from India, Taiwan (China), Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).



According to the final conclusion, Canada applies an anti-dumping duty of 37.4% on the product from Vietnam and this rate is applied from September 6, 2022. The deadline for parties to file their claim regarding that decision is September 19.



The CBSA has imposed an anti-dumping duty on OCTG imports from Vietnam and certain countries since March 2015, with a rate of 37.4% applied to Vietnamese exporters.



According to the International Trade Centre, the value of OCTG exports from Vietnam to Canada reached 13 million USD last year.



The MoIT urges the exporters and manufacturers concerned to keep a close watch on the case. Newly established companies that want to export this item to Canada are recommended to request a new export review mechanism, it added./.