Authorities of Vietnam and China meet on the re-opening day of the border gate pair (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) - Entry-exit activities have resumed at Ta Lung - Shuikou border gate pair between Vietnam and China since June 25 after more than three years of closure due to impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.



The re-opening of the border gate pair, which connect the northern province of Cao Bang in Vietnam and Guangxi of China, was made following agreement between authorities of the two sides, aiming to facilitate traveling activities of people of Vietnam and China.

Processing entry-exit activities at Ta Lung border gate (Photo: VNA)

Authorities of the two sides have sent staff, vehicles and equipment to ensure security, order and smooth entry-exit activities of people through the gate, while medical quarantine is also strictly monitored./.

VNA