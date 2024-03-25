Participants at the job orientation workshop. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Association of Vietnamese Students in the US and Career Pass Institute USA (CPI) on March 23 held a workshop to give job orientation consultation and connect Vietnamese students in the US.

More than 150 participants including Vietnamese experts, businesspeople and students attended the event held at the office of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) in New York while many others joined online.

During the event, speakers shared experiences in finding a job after graduating from a university in the US and gave the students advice on preparing application documents and interviews. The event is among a series of career orientation events taking place throughout March 2024, including online discussions, to update both Vietnamese university students in the US and high school students in Vietnam on recruitment trends and human resource needs in the US in the fields of finance, technology, and creativity.

Speaking at the event, Vu Thi Mai Lien - a representative of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN - affirmed that the permanent mission always considers supporting the Vietnamese community in the US an important task.

It has sponsored many activities organised by associations of youth and students in New York in particular and in the US in general including career orientation events, she said, adding that it will keep promoting such activities./.