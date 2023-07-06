Prime Minister Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

He hailed the individuals who have overcome pains from the past war to set examples in production and studying, saying many war invalids have outstandingly contributed to poverty reduction, creating jobs for thousands of labourers.During the war, tens of thousands of people from Nam Dinh province went to battlefields, many fell down or were exposed to Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin, Chinh said.He also used the occasion to ask ministries, agencies and localities to carry forward the tradition of “Drinking water, remember its source”, and to effectively materialise the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and the directive by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party leadership towards revolution contributors, along with an ordinance on them.