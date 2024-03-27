Politics Thai Binh boosts investment, trade cooperation with Germany A delegation from the northern province of Thai Binh, led by Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Khac Than, visited several localities and business organisations in Germany from March 25 to 27, in a bid to enhance trade cooperation with and attract direct investment from the European nation.

Business VinFast introduces comprehensive electric vehicle lineup at Bangkok show At the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024, VinFast Auto has introduced a diverse range of green mobility solutions to Southeast Asia's leading auto market, including electric scooters, cars and electric pickup truck concept - VF Wild.

Videos Good signs for Vietnam's rice exports This year is forecasted to be the second consecutive year that Vietnam’s rice exports exceed 8 million tonnes, bringing in about 5 billion USD.

Business Vietnam attends largest food and beverage expo in UK Eight Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their food and beverage products at the International Food and Drink Expo (IFE) 2024 in London, the UK from March 25 – 27.