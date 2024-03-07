Business Vietnam, New Zealand eye further trade growth Economic and trade ties between Vietnam and New Zealand have developed continuously since the upgrade of bilateral ties to strategic partnership in September 2009, and the upcoming visit to New Zealand by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is an occasion for leaders of both countries to discuss orientations to further consolidate political trust and multifaceted cooperation.

Business Agro-forestry-fishery trade surplus up nearly 2.9-fold Vietnam earned over 9.8 billion USD from agro-forestry-fishery exports in the first two months of this year, representing a year-on-year rise of 50%, and a trade surplus of 2.7 billion USD, up nearly 2.9-fold.