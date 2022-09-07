In the four-day National Day holiday, more than 156,000 passengers used the line, with over 55,000 on September 2 alone, surpassing the record daily number of 54,000 on the May Day.

The company’s survey showed 54% of the passengers use monthly passes.

The line started running last November. It was officially inaugurated on January 13 this year and welcomed the one millionth passenger the same day.

With a total investment of approximately 868 million USD (up 315 million USD compared to initial estimates), the elevated line is more than 13km long and has 12 stations and 13 trains.

Trains run every 10 minutes with a capacity of 960 passengers each train./.

VNA