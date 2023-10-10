Business Cuban firms given insight into Vietnamese market Representatives from around 130 State and private enterprises operating in various fields in Cuba have attended a trade forum held by Vietnam’s Thai Binh Corporation in Havana.

Business Vietnam automobile market slides to fìfth in Southeast Asia The recent decline in Vietnam’s automobile consumption and its drop to the fifth place in Southeast Asia can be attributed to both external and internal factors, car experts said.

Business Measures to promote carbon trading platform in Vietnam After the European Union (EU), the US will be the next to take its climate fight globally with the proposal of the Clean Competition Act, which, if passed, would impose border-adjusted carbon tariffs on its carbon-intensive imports.

Business Vietnam potentially becomes global transit hub With the growth of e-commerce, Vietnam has become a destination for many manufacturing and logistics firms, which is coupled with a high demand for high-quality logistics real estate, said CEO of Cushman & Wakefield Trang Bui.