At Vietcombank branch in Vinh Phuc province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a document requesting compliance with regulations on money laundering and terrorism financing prevention and control.

Specifically, the SBV asked credit institutions, branches of foreign banks, and businesses trading precious metals and gemstones, including gold trading companies and intermediary payment companies, to adopt a series of measures, such as seriously following regulations in the Anti-Money Laundering Law 2022, the Government’s Decree No. 19/2023/ND-CP dated April 28, 2023, detailing certain provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Law; the Prime Minister's Decision No. 11/2023/QD-TTg dated April 27, 2023, which outlines the reporting requirements for high-value transactions, and the SBV Governor’s Circular No. 09/2023/TT-NHNN dated July 28, 2023 that guides the enforcement of several articles of the Anti-Money Laundering Law.

In case there are unusual signs concerning clients or transactions, they must report to the Authority for Anti-Money Laundering in accordance with the provisions outlined in Articles 26 to 33 of the Anti-Money Laundering Law 2022.

They must also promptly report and provide relevant information and documents regarding suspicious transactions, while working closely with competent state agencies in line with the law./.