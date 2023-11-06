The 120 trillion VND (5.12 billion USD) credit package with incentive interest for both developers and buyers is set to boost social housing construction amid a shortage of affordable apartments. (Photo: VNA)

The bank will instruct credit institutions to pay more attention to the disbursement, and expand it to commercial banks, Hong said.Over the past time, only 18 out of the 63 People's Committees released the list of participating projects with 53 projects and total loan demand of 27 trillion VND. To date, 105 billion VND has been disbursed for three in three localities.According to a Government report, as of the end of September, a total of 46 social housing projects with about 20,210 apartments had been completed in urban areas, while 419 others with 392.635 apartments are under construction.Regarding cashless payment, Hong stressed that thanks to specific solutions taken by the SBV such as reviewing the legal system, non-cash transactions have been on the rise.However, the traditional payment habit and the prevalence of high-tech crimes are among the obstacles to cashless payment, she said, adding that the SBV will further review relevant documents, coordinate with agencies to perfect the legal corridor, take solutions to ensure information security and safety for clients, and enhance the communications work.At the working session, the Governor also cleared up questions on credit management and loan shark prevention./.