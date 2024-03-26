Business Vietnam attends largest food and beverage expo in UK Eight Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their food and beverage products at the International Food and Drink Expo (IFE) 2024 in London, the UK from March 25 – 27.

Business SSC issues security warning following VNDirect system breach The State Securities Commission (SSC) on late March 25 issued a security warning regarding the online securities trading system of VNDirect Securities Company (VNDirect).

Business Revised Land Law helps boost Vietnam’s investment appeal The revised Land Law, which was passed by the Vietnamese National Assembly in January 2024, is expected to lure capital from overseas Vietnamese (OV), said Chairman of the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA) Tran Ba Phuc.