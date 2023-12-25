Business My Khanh Tourism Village in Can Tho recognised as four-star OCOP product My Khanh Tourism Village in Phong Dien district received a decision from the People’s Committee of Mekong Delta Can Tho city recognising it as a four-star “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) product, on December 23.

Business Firms expand business as 2024 nears Enterprises are sprinting on the last days of 2023 to compete their yearly production and business plans, and some are expanding their business activities to welcome the New Year 2024.

Business Vietnam promotes green industrial park development Many localities in Vietnam have promoted converting traditional industrial parks to eco-industrial parks and also developed new green industrial parks.