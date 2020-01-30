Culture - Sports Vietnamese footballer to play for Spanish futsal club Vietnamese futsal player Pham Duc Hoa has signed a contract to play for O Parrulo Ferrol FS of Spain after a successful trial with the team recently.

Culture - Sports Young artisan revolutionises ceramic craft Dare to think different and take a risk – that’s the path young artisan Vu Nhu Quynh has taken to succeed.

Culture - Sports Weightlifters on way to berths at Tokyo Olympic Games Vietnam’s weightlifters bagged 10 gold medals on the two competition days of the recent 2020 Weightlifting World Cup in Rome, signalling a good start for the sport in the year, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s vovinam takes on the world Traditional martial arts have been developing for centuries in Vietnam, with hundreds of styles nationwide, including Nam Hong Son, Tay Son Binh Dinh and Vovinam. Vietnamese styles have been become popular around the world thanks to their typical characters and practicality.