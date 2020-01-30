Ceremony marks 1980th anniversary of Trung sisters’ uprising
A ceremony was held at the national relic site dedicated to national heroines - Trung Trac and Trung Nhi - in Hanoi on January 30 (the 6th day of the lunar year) to mark the 1980th anniversary of the uprising led by the Trung sisters.
Re-enactment of the Trung sisters' uprising (Photo: VNA)
On the sixth day of the second lunar month in 40 AD, the Trung sisters led a mass uprising against the Han invaders to reclaim national independence after more than 200 years of foreign rule.
After defeating the invaders, Trung Trac became King. Three years later, the Han army returned and defeated the Trung sisters and their army, after which the sisters killed themselves by jumping into the Hat Giang river.
The uprising has gone down in Vietnamese history as a demonstration of the nation's strength and patriotism, as well as the crucial role of Vietnamese women in national construction and defence.
The ceremony was attended by Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee Hoang Trung Hai and many Government officials along with crowds of residents and visitors.
The same day, the festival at the temple dedicated to the Trung sisters opened, with many cultural and religious activities planned to be held until February 1./.