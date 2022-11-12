World Thai entities promote carbon neutrality via “Care the Bear” initiative at APEC 2022 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) teams up with the country;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and capital market partners – Bangchak Group, SCG, and PTT Oil and Retail Business pcl (OR) - to promote “Care the Bear” project at APEC Economic Leaders’ Week Media Center, in their collaborative efforts to achieve low carbon society and make the media center carbon neutral.

World Thai Immigration police launch e-Extension system for online visa extension The Royal Thai Police and its Immigration Bureau have launched an “e-Extension” system for foreigners to file for extensions to their stay in the kingdom.

ASEAN PM attends ASEAN Summits with partners Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a Vietnamese delegation to attend ASEAN Summits with partners like China, the Republic of Korea and the United Nations, within the framework of the 40th, 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 11.

World LAAB treatment effective in preventing severe Covid symptoms: Thai Health Ministry The Ministry of Public Health has found long-acting antibody treatment (LAAB) to be effective in preventing severe outcomes and deaths after a COVID-19 infection, according to a study.