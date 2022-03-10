Business New venture capital fund to pour 60 million USD in Vietnam’s tech startups With a total committed investment f up to 60 million USD, ThinkZone Fund II is the largest venture capital fund in tech startups founded by Vietnamese entrepreneurs and notable conglomerate owners.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on March 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,162 VND/USD on March 10, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic (interactive) Import-export value up 13% in first two months Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit an estimated 108.5 billion USD in the first two months of this year, up 13 percent compared to the same period last year, the General Statistics Office reported on February 28.

Business Insiders urge shift to export through official channels to China A meeting held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on March 9 pointed out the urgent need to shift from unofficial and small-scale shipment to export through official channels to China.