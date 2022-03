Vietnamese rice’s export prices have been on the increase thanks to growing demand. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Vietnam Food Association, rice exports to members of the European Union (EU) are likely to surge in the coming time. In 2021, Vietnam did not exceed the tariff quota of 80,000 tonnes in which the import duty will be zero under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement ( EVFTA ), amid a rising demand for the grain in Europe.The Ministry of Industry and Trade predicts that the export of rice, coffee, cashew nuts, rubber and vegetables will greatly contribute to the total farm export revenues to the EU this year.Meanwhile, the export value of Vietnamese coffee in January-February surged 35.6 percent per tonne against the same period last year.Ample room remains for Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports to the US, as shipments from the Southeast Asian country currently account for about 2 percent of the US’s imports.