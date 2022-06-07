Videos Son La plums entering main crop Plum-growing areas in Son La are now entering into the main crop of the year. Thanks to changes in farming methods and support from local authorities in recent times, the fruit has become a bread-winner for many local farmers.

Business Coffee export turnover exceeds 2 billion USD in five months Vietnam shipped 889,000 tonnes of coffee overseas for more than 2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, up 24.2 and 54 percent year on year, respectively.

Business Business forum to seek cooperation opportunities with Australia A Vietnam-Australia business forum is to take place next week to support enterprises of the two countries to seek cooperation opportunities and technology transfer in clean energy, hi-tech agriculture and digital transformation applications.

Business EVFTA helps push up Vietnam's spice, fruit, vegetable export to EU Vietnam has many more opportunities to increase export of fruits and vegetables to the European Union - the world's largest market, thanks to tariff incentives brought by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to analysts.