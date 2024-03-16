Videos Da Nang preparing to build professional semiconductor sector The central coastal city of Da Nang is moving towards developing a semiconductor industry to restructure its economy towards high technology. To that end, the city has established a Semiconductor Training Centre, while local universities have also conducted courses to train students for the sector.

Sci-Tech Telecom companies enter bidding race for 5G rights Vietnam's telecom companies on March 7 entered a bidding race over the rights to develop and exploit the country's 5G 2500-2600 MHz band for the next 15 years.

Sci-Tech PM calls for close sci-tech cooperation between Vietnam, Australia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) of Australia in Canberra on March 8 as part his official trip to the country.

Sci-Tech Cyber attacks in Vietnam drop to 860 in February Vietnam posted 862 cyber attacks in February 2024, a drop of 9.3% from January and 48.9% compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.