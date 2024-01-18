Chen Kieu - A unique pagoda of the Khmer people
Located along National Highway No 1, about 10km from Soc Trang city in Soc Trang province, Chen Kieu (also known as Sro Loun Pagoda or Sa Lon Pagoda) in Dai Tam commune, My Xuyen district, stands out as a prominent Khmer pagoda in the Hau River region. What sets it apart is its distinctive decorative technique, using porcelain bowls and plates affixed to walls.
The courtyard of Sa Lon Pagoda is paved with encaustic cement tiles, featuring a sala house. (Photo: VNA)
The largest statue of Shakyamuni Buddha in the Shakyamuni Buddha Garden behind Sa Lon Pagoda. (Photo: VNA)
Inside the main hall of Sa Lon Pagoda, only Shakyamuni Buddha is worshipped. (Photo: VNA)
The corridor of the main hall in Sa Lon Pagoda, with walls and columns adorned with distinctive bowls and plates. (Photo: VNA)
The pagoda and interior pillars are decorated with colourful plates and bowls. (Photo: VNA)