Chen Kieu - A unique pagoda of the Khmer people

Located along National Highway No 1, about 10km from Soc Trang city in Soc Trang province, Chen Kieu (also known as Sro Loun Pagoda or Sa Lon Pagoda) in Dai Tam commune, My Xuyen district, stands out as a prominent Khmer pagoda in the Hau River region. What sets it apart is its distinctive decorative technique, using porcelain bowls and plates affixed to walls.