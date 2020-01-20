Politics Congratulations to Maltese Prime Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 20 sent a message of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela.

Politics Programme highlights outcomes of VN’s participation in UN peacekeeping An exchange programme was held in Hanoi on January 20 to share the outstanding outcomes of Vietnam’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations over the last five years.

Politics Deputy Defence Minister hosts Russian Ambassador Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 20 for Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstatin Vnukov.

Politics Cambodia’s delegations pay Tet visits to Kien Giang Representatives from Cambodian localities and agencies have paid visits to the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.