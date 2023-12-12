World Cambodian press highlights PM Hun Manet’s Vietnam visit The Cambodian press has given wide coverage of the official visit to Vietnam by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet from December 11-12, especially his main activities on December 11.

ASEAN ASEAN countries share experience in 5G technology development The fourth ASEAN conference on 5G and a workshop on the digital platform to guide a digital government were held in the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 12 within the Vietnam International Digital Week 2023.

World RoK company cooperates with Vietnam in shipbuilding Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding companies of the Republic of Korea, said on December 12 that it had signed a memorandum of understanding on human resources development for the shipbuilding sector with the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

World Malaysia reshuffles cabinet Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a major cabinet reshuffle on December 12.