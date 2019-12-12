World Singaporean economy forecast to expand 0.7 pct in 2019: MAS The Singapore economy is expected to grow 0.7 percent this year, up from 0.6 percent in the previous survey in September, according to the latest quarterly poll of professional forecasters by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released December 11.

World Singapore tops food security index for 2nd straight year Singapore has retained its top position in the world in food security for the second consecutive year in the Global Food Security Index, which assesses if people have access to affordable and quality food to meet their nutritional needs.

World Indonesia forest fires cost 5.2 billion USD in economic losses: WB The total damage and economic losses from forest fires in Indonesia this year has amounted to at least 5.2 billion USD, equal to 0.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, the World Bank said in a report on December 11.

ASEAN ASEAN to take immediate steps to combat drought ASEAN-member countries have vowed to take immediate action to resolve problems caused by worsening drought in Southeast Asia, especially in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region, which is especially susceptible to global warming.