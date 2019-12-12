China, Vietnam ties grow well: Chinese Embassy in Hanoi
Minister-Counselor Yin Haihong speaks at the 69th anniversary of China’s National Day in Hanoi in 2018 (Source: quandoinhandan.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The relations between China and Vietnam as well as between the two Parties of the two countries are growing well, said Minister-Counselor Yin Haihong at the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi at a press conference on December 12.
In reply to questions on the relations between the two countries, Yin said leaders of both countries paid attention to directing bilateral cooperation and held strategic discussions on important issues in bilateral ties as well as in the world situation.
She expressed the hope that the trend of cooperation will continue to be maintained.
The diplomat also informed that economic and trade ties between Vietnam and China are expanding, with Vietnam now one of the top 10 trade partners of China, while China has been a leading trade partner of Vietnam for many years.
She noted that the two countries have set up numerous cooperative mechanisms, such as forums, people-to-people exchanges and youth exchanges, and the number of Chinese tourists visiting Vietnam is rising, contributing to promoting mutual understanding between the two peoples.
Meanwhile, the two Parties have exchanged many delegations to share experience and learn from each other, the diplomat said, adding that defence-security cooperation also proved to be fruitful.
At the press conference, the Chinese Embassy also announced outcomes of the 4th plenary session of the Communist Party of China’s 19th Central Committee, which was held in late October this year, and information on the 20th anniversary of Macau’s return to China./.