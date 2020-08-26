Politics Condolences offered to Philippines over terrorist bombings Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 25 sent a message of condolence to Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte over the twin terrorist bombings in Jolo, Sulu province of the Philippines, which killed and injured many people.

Politics Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines Vietnam strongly condemns the terrorist bombings in Jolo town, Sulu province, the Philippines, on August 24, which killed and injured many people, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25.

Politics Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism Vietnam condemns terrorism in any form, and calls on all countries to strengthen cooperation, share information on border management and control all risks of terrorist attacks and financing, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN.

Politics Vietnam actively contributes to Mekong – Lancang cooperation: Deputy FM As a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam has actively participated in and effectively contributed to the Mekong – Lancang Cooperation (MLC) mechanism from the very first days of its establishment, stated Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.