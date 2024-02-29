Business Tra fish leads Vietnam’s seafood exports to strong January growth Vietnam's aquatic product exports saw a strong start to the year, recording a 60.8% annual increase to reach 730 million USD in January, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Fruit, vegetable exports see green shoots, targeting 7 billion USD Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports in the first two months of this year surged 38% to about 749.7 million USD, which is expected to peak at nearly 7 billion USD this year.

Business HCM City works on facilitating foreign capital influx Ho Chi Minh City authorities have freshly assigned tasks of stimulating foreign investment attraction, with the municipal Department of Information and Communications asked to suggest measures drawing tech firms into local software and semiconductors sectors.

Videos Argentinian newspaper indicates Vietnam’s positive growth prospect Vietnam will top the world’s asset growth in the next ten years, according to Infobae, a renowned newspaper in Argentina.