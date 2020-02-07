World Thailand supports key sectors of economy The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) on February 6 approved a number of measures to accelerate investment and support key sectors of the economy, as well as incentives to help strengthen the grassroots economy and tourism industry.

World Indonesia to install rooftop solar panels on 800 public buildings The Indonesian government plans to install rooftop solar panels on at least 800 public buildings across the country this year as it steps up its renewable energy push to lessen its reliance on fossil fuels.

World Indonesia starts work on 255km industrial gas pipeline The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral on February 6 started the construction of a 255-kilometre pipeline that will supply gas for industries between Cirebon in West Java and Semarang in Central Java.