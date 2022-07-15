Business RoK to jointly run e-Origin Data Exchange System with Vietnam, India The Korea Customs Service (KCS) on July 15 announced it will jointly run an Electronic Origin Data Exchange System (EODES), which allows certificates of origin to be processed through electronic platforms, with Vietnam and India from next year.

Business Vietnam-Japan trade tops 23 billion USD in H1 Vietnam’s total export turnover to Japan reached 11.38 billion USD in the first six months of 2022, up nearly 13% over the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Vinfast opens six stores in California, US Automaker VinFast has announced the simultaneous opening of the first VinFast stores in California, US, on July 15 (local time).