ASEAN Indonesia seeks to host ASEAN Creative Economy Business Forum Indonesia is seeking to host the ASEAN Creative Economy Business Forum, which will focus on improving the digital economy through digital transformation, especially in the creative economy sector, said Minister of Communication and Information Technology Johnny G Plate.

World COVID-19: Cambodia takes stringent measures, Philippines gets help in vaccine purchase Lockdown measures have been imposed in a number of localities in Cambodia to curb the spread of COVID-19 while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of 400 million USD for the Philippines to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

World ASEAN, Cuba evaluate cooperation potential The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Cuba on March 11 held a virtual conference to evaluate cooperation potential between the two sides.

World Malaysian Prime Minister continues Middle East tour Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 11 began his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the second leg of his Middle East trip. ​