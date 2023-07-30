Business National CPI up 0.45% in July The national consumer price index (CPI) in July grew by 0.45% month-on-month, fueled by higher prices of food, foodstuff and electricity, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on July 29.

Business Plan approved to implement seaport development planning Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has approved a plan to implement the national Seaport System Development Master Plan in the period 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.

Business Long An province calls for Japanese investment A conference was held in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on July 28 to call for Japanese investment, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties this year.

Business EVN suggests second revision of retail electricity prices The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) Group has suggested the Government, ministries and agencies allow it to revise up retail electricity prices in the coming time to ensure a balance in its production and business operations, heard a seminar held by the Vietnam Energy Association in Hanoi on July 28.