Stellar performances were delivered during the show, entitled “A peaceful sky”, which highlighted images of Vietnamese aviators bravely protecting the nation’s skies. They were staged to a soundtrack of famous revolutionary songs, such as “Uncle Ho is with us on our marches” and “Song of the sky guardian”.



The circus is expected to help young people gain a better insight into the sacrifice and immense hardship that members of the Vietnamese air force encountered in safeguarding the nation.



As part of the programme, various gifts were presented to war veterans, the families of war martyrs, and people who rendered service to the nation.



“A peaceful sky” was organised following the success of another programme held to mark War Invalids and Martyrs Day. The programme has breathed new life into revolutionary art shows, with themes such as “Memories of Truong Son” and “Seas and Islands are the Homeland”./.

