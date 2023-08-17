Citizens from 13 countries allowed to enter Vietnam for 45 days
The Vietnamese government has issued Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP amending Resolution No. 32/NQ-CP dated March 15, 2022, regarding visa exemption for citizens of certain countries.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam extends validity of tourist e-visas to 90 days
E-visa holders will be allowed to stay in Vietnam for up to 90 days starting from August 15, or three-times longer than the previous 30 days.
See more
Infographic55 countries, territories exempt from visa for Vietnamese citizens
Vietnamese passport holders can enter 55 destinations around the world without the need to apply for a visa or with simplified visa procedures, including visa issuance at the border or through electronic check-in.
InfographicSocial development targets set in National Master Plan
Under the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, Vietnam is set to become a developing nation with modern industry, high average incomes, and economic growth by 2030, based on science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.
InfographicDa Nang takes the lead in digital transformation rankings
Da Nang topped the country’s Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings in 2022, according to the DTI 2022 Report released by the Ministry of Information and Communications on July 13. This is the third consecutive year the central city has led the way in digital transformation.
InfographicVietnam moves up in 2023 Global Peace Index
Vietnam climbed four spots to 41st out of 163 countries and territories in the 2023 Global Peace Index (GPI), an annual study conducted by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace.
InfographicVietnam to establish 33 domestic and international airports by 2050
Under the Decision approving the master plan for the development of the national airport network, Vietnam will establish 30 domestic and international airports in the 2021-2030 period and by 2050 will have 33.