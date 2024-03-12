Border guards at the Moc Bai international border gate in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on March 12 receive 15 Vietnamese citizens. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – Border guards at the Moc Bai international border gate in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on March 12 received 15 Vietnamese citizens who had been rescued from forced labour in Cambodia.



Of the Vietnamese nationals, 10 have passports while the others fail to show any personal identity papers. They are between 18 and 30 years old and most of them are from northern provinces.



The border guards coordinated with Tay Ninh's public security officers to verify the returned citizens’ identification and then brought them home.

To carry out citizen protection work, from March 8-11, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia worked with the General Department of Immigration under the Cambodian Ministry of Interior to interview and verify information about the 15 Vietnamese citizens who were being detained at the department's custody centre. Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy discussed and requested the Cambodian authorities to ensure living conditions, quickly coordinate to complete procedures, and support the repatriation of these citizens to Vietnam./.