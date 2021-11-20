Children read award-winning books at the National Book Awards 2021 on display at HCM City Book Pedestrian Street in District 1. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - A series of cultural activities to celebrate Vietnam Teachers’ Day on November 20 are being held at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Pedestrian Street in District 1 until November 28.

The celebration is organised by the HCM City Book Street Company and its partners, including city-based publishing houses and book companies, to promote the habit of reading in the community, especially children.

The event features an exhibition of 24 award-winning books from the National Book Awards 2021, announced in Hanoi earlier this month.

The books feature topics on politics-economics, natural sciences and technology, social sciences, humanities, culture, and literature.

Around 20 children’s books, which won National Book Awards from 2018 to 2020, are also on display.

In addition, the organisers are introducing a special collection of quality reference books for teachers, children and parents.

They will introduce two song books along with music performances from child singers.

An exhibition showcasing children’s paintings conveying messages of love to frontline workers and doctors fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic will be held from November 21-28./.