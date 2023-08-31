Later, it will have regular openings on the last two weekends of each month.

Each group, consisting of 30 visitors, will tour the headquarters for about 60 minutes.

The activity is part of celebrations for the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2), with an aim to create the image of a friendly and open-minded administration, popularise the formation and development of the city, and present the city as an "attractive - safe - vibrant" destination.

Earlier on April 29-30, the headquarters were also open to visitors for the first time on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and International May Day (May 1)./.

VNA