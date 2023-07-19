Culture - Sports Exhibition showcases graphic art works An exhibition themed ‘Graphic art – from folk to contemporary’ opened at Anh Duong Art Space in Long Bien district of Hanoi on July 19.

Culture - Sports Da Nang festival, tournament to promote golf tourism The Danang Golf Tourism Festival 2023, featuring the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2023, is scheduled for August 25-September 2 at golf courses in the central city of Da Nang and surrounding areas, the APEC Sculpture Garden and Bach Dang street.