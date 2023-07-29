Giselle, one of the most romantic ballets, was first performed by the Paris Opera Ballet in 1841.

The two-act ballet is set in a village in southern Germany in the Middle Ages.

The first act tells the story of Giselle, a young peasant girl who dies of a broken heart after discovering that her lover is engaged to be married to an upper-class woman.

The second act is set in the afterlife following Giselle's death.

Golden ballet artists Thu Hang and Duc Hieu will continue to play the soloist role of the stage when playing Giselle and prince Albrecht. The couple is expected to bring a new breath to the play, one of the most romantic ballets.

The play is expected to bring the audience a real feeling on classical ballet technique along with the acting ability of the artists./.

VNA