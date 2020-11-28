Society Face masks presented to aid Vietnamese in Laos in COVID-19 fight As many as 75,000 medical masks as a gift from the Government of Vietnam were presented to Vietnamese people in Laos on November 28 with a view to assisting them in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that remains complicated around the world.

Society Binh Dinh restores agriculture post-flooding Many mountainous localities in the south-central province of Binh Dinh were hit by the recent heavy storms and flooding, with a number of irrigation works being seriously damaged. Local authorities and people are working around the clock to overcome the consequences of the natural disasters and prepare for a new crop.

Society Vietnam - Cuban diplomatic ties marked in HCM City A get-together to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic ties was held in HCM City on November 28 by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO).