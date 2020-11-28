Close to 370 citizens brought home from Macau (China)
Vietnamese people repatriated from abroad arrive at a quarantine site in Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 368 Vietnamese citizens in Macau (China) were flown home safely aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on November 28.
The passengers included children under 2, pregnant women, the ill and workers with expired contracts.
In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
Upon arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, all the passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with their wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.