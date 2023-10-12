Hanoi (VNA) – Boasting long beaches with gleaming white sand lying serenely along inviting turquoise waters, Phu Quoc island off the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been honoured by the American travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CN Traveler) as one of the world’s top islands in 2023.



CN Traveler unveiled the Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 on October 3, with Phu Quoc making it to the list for the second consecutive year.



The Vietnamese island secured a spot in the Asian island category, ranking 8th with 88.89 points. It was followed by Japan’s Okinawa & Ryuku islands, and the Philippinies’ Siargao island.

The poetic beauty of Sao beach on Phu Quoc island. (Photo: Sun Group)

In 2015, Condé Nast Traveler’s readers voted Phu Quoc’s Sao beach as one of the ten pristine and tranquil beaches in the world, alongside with other renowned destinations such as Fiji and Maldives.



Besides stunning landscape, the pearl island is among the most alluring destinations in Vietnam, owing to a kaleidoscope of cultural-historical experiences, and various kinds of accommodations – from affordable housing to luxurious resort that it has offered.



Foreign media has praised Phu Quoc as a “rising star” in the global tourism map thanks to its radical changes to attract visitors. Charming Sunset Town, which was recently put into operation in the southern part of the island, has been hailed by Yonhap News of the Republic of Korea as it offers visitors a unique experience to enjoy the Mediterranean beauty in a tropical nation. Meanwhile, Traveller magazine of Australia affirmed that every corner of Sunset Town will amaze visitors.

Sunset Town with Mediterranean vibes and romance has been praised by international media. (Photo: Sun Group)

The iconic attractions of Phu Quoc include the Hon Thom cable car - the longest 3-rope cable car system in the world that takes tourists from the centre of An Thoi town to Hon Thom island, and Kiss The Stars – Asia’s largest show of multimedia technology on water.



Besides, a visit to pepper farms, pearl farms, Ham Ninh fishing village or Phu Quoc National Park, and a try of local food such as “bun quay” (vermicelli with fish cake, shrimp cake, squid and beef) will help travellers get a deeper insight into local culture.



Yonhap News also called Phu Quoc “Vietnam’s Maldives” as the island is housing an array of top-notch resorts that meet requirements of the most fastidious travelers seeking exquisite accommodations, including JW Marriot Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald, New World Phu Quoc Resort and Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort has an impressive architecture with delicate Indochine. Designer Bill Bensley take guests back to school with Lamarck University, a fictional 19th century temple of higher education that’s been remade into an inviting resort. (Photo: Sun Group)

Being honoured by CN Traveler as among the world’s top islands for the second year in a row, Phu Quoc has affirmed its position in the global tourism . Its recognition on the world travel map has been rapidly increasing. From an unknown island, Phu Quoc has become the apple in the eyes of travel aficionados as it has been praised by prestigious magazines and tourism organisations./.

VNA