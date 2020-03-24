Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
Following the waterway of the Lak Lake from Chu Chang Sin mountain range, after wading through the thousands of forests in the West Highlands in the heart of Buon Ma Thuot city, tourists will be immediately impressed by this traditional village (Photo: VNA)
Co Thon village is the name of Kinh ethnical group originating from Ako Dhong (Photo: VNA)
Co Thon village still retains their rural features, along with natural beauty (Photo: VNA)
The house in Co Thon village has the shape of a boat, the main door opening to the left, the window direction to the hinges (Photo: VNA)
The most typical features of the Ede’s long house in Co Thon village are most evidence in the staircase. The stairs leading up to the long house are decorated with two round mushrooms symbolizing the milk gourd, expressing the power of women in the matriarchal system in the Ede ethnic community (Photo: VNA)
Especially, a vault-like wooden ceiling is the typical feature inside the house (Photo: VNA)
The layout of the long house in Co Thon village is divided into two parts: the front part is called “Gah”, which is the reception area, the common living area of the family, containing the following items: chair, Kpan chair, and gong facilities (Photo: VNA)
The second half is “Oh” where the couple live and put the kitchen together (Photo: VNA)
Once coming to Buon Ma Thuot, tourists will surprise with the natural beauty, brinhing traditional cultural identity of Co Thon village (Photo: VNA)