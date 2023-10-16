Business Vietnam’s public debt management on right track: Ministry Vietnam’s public debt accounted for 37.4% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) as of the end of 2022, while national external debt stood at about 36.1% of GDP, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Hanoi-Da Nang high-quality train service to be launched on October 20 The Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco) said the railway sector wiill officially put two high-quality trains into operation on the Hanoi – Da Nang route from October 20.