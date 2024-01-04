Society Some 400 websites blacklisted for legal violations The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has announced a "Black List" of 403 websites with signs of law violation in 2023.

Society Scholarships presented to disadvantaged students in Tra Vinh A total of 110 scholarships worth 1 million VND (40.8 USD) each were presented to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic achievements in the southern province of Tra Vinh on January 3.

Society Hanoi People’s Court opens first-instance trial of Viet A company-related case The Hanoi People's Court on January 3 commenced the first-instance trial of 38 defendants involving in a case at Viet A Technology JSC, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), and relevant units and organisations.

Society No casualties among Vietnamese citizens in Japan due to earthquake recorded: Embassy There had been no casualties among Vietnamese citizens recorded due to a recent earthquake in Japan as of 9pm on January 2, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, citing notifications from the National Police Agency of Japan.