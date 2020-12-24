Sci-Tech Viettel Cyber Security Company joins global anti-phishing organisation The Viettel Cyber Security Company (VSC), a subsidiary of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), has become a member of the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG).

Sci-Tech VinaPhone 5G network launched in Hanoi, HCM City Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) announced on December 19 it officially launches VinaPhone 5G network in Hanoi and HCM City.

Sci-Tech VinGroup kickstarts global science-technology award Conglomerate VinGroup on December 20 launched the first Vietnamese-initiated international science-technology award named VinFuture Prize, which is among the annual awards with the highest prize money pool of the world.

Sci-Tech PM approves list of priority technologies for research and development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a list of priority technologies for research and development in a bid to facilitate participation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.